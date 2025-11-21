Live Radio
Morgan State visits Old Dominion after Davis’ 21-point showing

The Associated Press

November 21, 2025, 9:36 AM

Morgan State Bears (1-4) at Old Dominion Monarchs (2-3)

Norfolk, Virginia; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Morgan State visits Old Dominion after Elijah Davis scored 21 points in Morgan State’s 79-73 loss to the North Carolina A&T Aggies.

The Monarchs have gone 2-0 in home games. Old Dominion is 1-3 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Bears have gone 0-2 away from home. Morgan State is third in the MEAC with 9.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Christian Meeks averaging 3.0.

Old Dominion is shooting 44.3% from the field this season, 6.4 percentage points lower than the 50.7% Morgan State allows to opponents. Morgan State averages 79.0 points per game, 0.6 more than the 78.4 Old Dominion allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ketron Shaw is scoring 14.2 points per game and averaging 2.8 rebounds for the Monarchs. Scottie Hubbard is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers.

Rob Lawson is shooting 42.0% and averaging 14.6 points for the Bears. Alfred Worrell Jr. is averaging 14.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

