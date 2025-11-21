Morgan State visits Old Dominion after Davis’ 21-point showing

Morgan State visits Old Dominion after Elijah Davis scored 21 points in Morgan State's 79-73 loss to the North Carolina A&T Aggies.

Morgan State Bears (1-4) at Old Dominion Monarchs (2-3)

Norfolk, Virginia; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Monarchs -13.5; over/under is 156.5

BOTTOM LINE: Morgan State visits Old Dominion after Elijah Davis scored 21 points in Morgan State’s 79-73 loss to the North Carolina A&T Aggies.

The Monarchs have gone 2-0 in home games. Old Dominion is 1-3 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Bears have gone 0-2 away from home. Morgan State is third in the MEAC with 9.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Christian Meeks averaging 3.0.

Old Dominion is shooting 44.3% from the field this season, 6.4 percentage points lower than the 50.7% Morgan State allows to opponents. Morgan State averages 79.0 points per game, 0.6 more than the 78.4 Old Dominion allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ketron Shaw is scoring 14.2 points per game and averaging 2.8 rebounds for the Monarchs. Scottie Hubbard is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers.

Rob Lawson is shooting 42.0% and averaging 14.6 points for the Bears. Alfred Worrell Jr. is averaging 14.0 points.

