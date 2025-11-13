Live Radio
Montana takes on Cal Poly after Williams’ 30-point outing

The Associated Press

November 13, 2025, 4:42 AM

Cal Poly Mustangs (2-2) at Montana Grizzlies (3-1)

Missoula, Montana; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Montana hosts Cal Poly after Money Williams scored 30 points in Montana’s 102-93 win over the UNLV Rebels.

Montana finished 15-1 at home last season while going 25-10 overall. The Grizzlies gave up 73.3 points per game while committing 16.2 fouls last season.

Cal Poly went 16-19 overall with a 5-13 record on the road last season. The Mustangs averaged 82.1 points per game while shooting 46.2% from the field and 36.2% from behind the arc last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

