Mitchell’s 19 lead IU Indianapolis past Eastern Michigan 90-83

YPSILANTI, Mich. (AP) — Maguire Mitchell had 19 points in IU Indianapolis’ 90-83 victory against Eastern Michigan on Friday.

Mitchell went 7 of 12 from the field (4 for 8 from 3-point range) for the Jaguars (2-3). Kyler D’Augustino scored 16 points and added five rebounds. Micah Davis had 16 points and went 6 of 11 from the field (2 for 3 from 3-point range).

Addison Patterson led the way for the Eagles (1-2) with 23 points and three steals. Eastern Michigan also got 16 points from Jon Sanders. Mohammad Habhab had 15 points, 10 rebounds and three steals.

IU Indianapolis entered halftime up 49-38. Mitchell paced the team in scoring in the first half with 11 points. JP Dragas’ free throw with 5:48 remaining in the second half gave IU Indianapolis the lead for good at 75-74.

