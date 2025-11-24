Mississippi Valley State visits Texas A&M after Dominguez’s 30-point game

Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (1-6) at Texas A&M Aggies (4-2) College Station, Texas; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (1-6) at Texas A&M Aggies (4-2)

College Station, Texas; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas A&M hosts Mississippi Valley State after Ruben Dominguez scored 30 points in Texas A&M’s 109-68 victory over the Manhattan Jaspers.

The Aggies have gone 4-1 at home. Texas A&M is ninth in college basketball with 20.8 assists per game led by Rylan Griffen averaging 3.8.

The Delta Devils are 0-4 on the road. Mississippi Valley State is sixth in the SWAC scoring 69.4 points per game and is shooting 41.1%.

Texas A&M averages 11.0 made 3-pointers per game, 1.9 more made shots than the 9.1 per game Mississippi Valley State allows. Mississippi Valley State’s 41.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.8 percentage points lower than Texas A&M has given up to its opponents (47.9%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Dominguez is shooting 51.0% and averaging 14.8 points for the Aggies. Griffen is averaging 11.2 points.

Michael James is scoring 19.3 points per game and averaging 3.6 rebounds for the Delta Devils. Daniel Mayfield is averaging 15.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.