Milwaukee Panthers welcome the Western Michigan Broncos on Thursday

The Associated Press

November 12, 2025, 4:46 AM

Western Michigan Broncos (0-2) at Milwaukee Panthers (1-2)

Milwaukee; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee hosts Western Michigan.

Milwaukee went 5-9 at home last season while going 8-24 overall. The Panthers averaged 5.9 steals, 3.0 blocks and 15.0 turnovers per game last season.

Western Michigan went 6-9 on the road and 12-18 overall last season. The Broncos averaged 8.7 steals, 2.4 blocks and 15.4 turnovers per game last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

