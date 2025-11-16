Live Radio
Michaeli leads Colorado against Alabama State after 20-point showing

The Associated Press

November 16, 2025, 4:51 AM

Alabama State Hornets (2-1) at Colorado Buffaloes (3-0)

Boulder, Colorado; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado hosts Alabama State after Alon Michaeli scored 20 points in Colorado’s 97-88 victory over the Providence Friars.

Colorado finished 14-21 overall with an 11-7 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Buffaloes shot 44.4% from the field and 32.1% from 3-point range last season.

Alabama State finished 20-16 overall a season ago while going 6-10 on the road. The Hornets allowed opponents to score 72.4 points per game and shot 43.7% from the field last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

