Michaeli leads Colorado against Alabama State after 20-point showing

Alabama State Hornets (2-1) at Colorado Buffaloes (3-0)

Boulder, Colorado; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado hosts Alabama State after Alon Michaeli scored 20 points in Colorado’s 97-88 victory over the Providence Friars.

Colorado finished 14-21 overall with an 11-7 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Buffaloes shot 44.4% from the field and 32.1% from 3-point range last season.

Alabama State finished 20-16 overall a season ago while going 6-10 on the road. The Hornets allowed opponents to score 72.4 points per game and shot 43.7% from the field last season.

