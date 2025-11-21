Live Radio
Maryland-Eastern Shore plays San Diego State

The Associated Press

November 21, 2025, 9:49 AM

San Diego State Aztecs (3-2) vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (4-2)

Nassau, Bahamas; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Maryland-Eastern Shore plays San Diego State at Imperial Arena in Nassau, Bahamas.

The Hawks have a 4-2 record in non-conference games. Maryland-Eastern Shore is second in the MEAC with 12.7 assists per game led by Desi Taylor averaging 2.2.

The Aztecs have a 3-2 record in non-conference games. San Diego State is sixth in the MWC with 13.2 assists per game led by Nala Williams averaging 3.2.

Maryland-Eastern Shore scores 67.0 points, 6.6 more per game than the 60.4 San Diego State gives up. San Diego State scores 13.6 more points per game (72.8) than Maryland-Eastern Shore gives up (59.2).

TOP PERFORMERS: Ashanti Lynch is scoring 11.5 points per game and averaging 4.5 rebounds for the Hawks. Brianna Barnes is averaging 11.5 points and 3.5 rebounds while shooting 44.4%.

Williams is scoring 14.0 points per game and averaging 4.4 rebounds for the Aztecs. Naomi Panganiban is averaging 10.4 points and 1.6 rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

