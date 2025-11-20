Marshall earns 98-70 victory over Arkansas-Pine Bluff

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — Caleb Hollenbeck scored 23 points as Marshall beat Arkansas-Pine Bluff 98-70 on Thursday. Hollenbeck shot 8…

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — Caleb Hollenbeck scored 23 points as Marshall beat Arkansas-Pine Bluff 98-70 on Thursday.

Hollenbeck shot 8 for 9, including 7 for 8 from beyond the arc for the Thundering Herd (4-1). Jalen Speer added 18 points while shooting 5 for 13 (4 for 7 from 3-point range) and 4 of 5 from the free-throw line while he also had eight rebounds and 11 assists. Matt Van Komen shot 7 of 9 from the field to finish with 15 points, while adding six rebounds and three blocks.

The Golden Lions (0-7) were led by Jaquan Scott, who recorded 23 points and seven rebounds. Quion Williams added 17 points, six rebounds, four assists and two steals for UAPB. Milhan Charles also had 12 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

