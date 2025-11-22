Marcell McCreary scores 20 as UT Arlington edges Weber State 74-73

OGDEN, Utah (AP) — Marcell McCreary scored 20 points and UT Arlington held off Weber State 74-73 on Saturday night.…

OGDEN, Utah (AP) — Marcell McCreary scored 20 points and UT Arlington held off Weber State 74-73 on Saturday night.

McCreary shot 6 for 11 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and 6 of 6 from the free-throw line for the Mavericks (5-2). Raysean Seamster scored 15 points and added five rebounds. Jordan Lowery went 4 of 5 from the field to finish with 10 points.

Jace Whiting led the Wildcats (2-4) with 13 points. Nigel Burris and Trevor Henning both scored 12.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

