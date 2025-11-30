Loyola (MD) hosts Coppin State after Theodosiou’s 20-point game

Coppin State Eagles (2-7) at Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (3-5) Baltimore; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Greyhounds -11.5; over/under…

Coppin State Eagles (2-7) at Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (3-5)

Baltimore; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Greyhounds -11.5; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: Loyola (MD) faces Coppin State after Jacob Theodosiou scored 20 points in Loyola (MD)’s 101-51 victory against the Washington (MD) Shoremen.

The Greyhounds have gone 2-1 in home games. Loyola (MD) averages 11.9 turnovers per game and is 1-1 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Eagles are 1-4 in road games. Coppin State is fourth in the MEAC with 20.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Nelson Lamizana averaging 3.5.

Loyola (MD)’s average of 8.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.6 fewer made shots on average than the 9.1 per game Coppin State allows. Coppin State averages 5.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 fewer makes per game than Loyola (MD) allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Theodosiou is shooting 46.7% and averaging 16.1 points for the Greyhounds. Troy Cicero is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers.

Demariontay Hall is scoring 10.6 points per game and averaging 6.3 rebounds for the Eagles. Khali Horton is averaging 9.1 points and 2.2 rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.