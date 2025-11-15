Longwood Lancers welcome the Binghamton Bearcats on Saturday

Binghamton Bearcats (1-3) at Longwood Lancers (2-1) Farmville, Virginia; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lancers -13.5; over/under is…

Binghamton Bearcats (1-3) at Longwood Lancers (2-1)

Farmville, Virginia; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lancers -13.5; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: Longwood plays Binghamton.

Longwood went 12-4 at home a season ago while going 18-14 overall. The Lancers averaged 17.5 points off of turnovers, 10.9 second-chance points and 4.6 bench points last season.

Binghamton went 7-10 in America East action and 5-12 on the road a season ago. The Bearcats gave up 71.5 points per game while committing 16.5 fouls last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.