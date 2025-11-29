Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Locandro puts up 19,…

Locandro puts up 19, Maryland-Eastern Shore beats Gwynedd Mercy 84-60

The Associated Press

November 29, 2025, 6:27 PM

PRINCESS ANNE, Md. (AP) — Joseph Locandro had 19 points in Maryland-Eastern Shore’s 84-60 victory against Gwynedd Mercy on Saturday.

Locandro also contributed seven rebounds for the Hawks (4-6). Dorion Staples scored 14 points and added eight rebounds and seven assists. Chris Flippin shot 5 of 6 from the field to finish with 10 points, while adding six rebounds.

Dashon Lewis led the Griffins in scoring, finishing with 12 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up