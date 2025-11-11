Live Radio
Lipscomb visits UNC Asheville following Wright’s 33-point outing

The Associated Press

November 11, 2025, 4:42 AM

Lipscomb Bisons (0-2) at UNC Asheville Bulldogs (0-2)

Asheville, North Carolina; Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -6.5; over/under is 155.5

BOTTOM LINE: UNC Asheville hosts Lipscomb after Justin Wright scored 33 points in UNC Asheville’s 93-90 loss to the Georgia Southern Eagles.

UNC Asheville finished 21-11 overall with a 13-1 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Bulldogs shot 47.3% from the field and 34.8% from 3-point range last season.

Lipscomb finished 17-4 in ASUN games and 10-6 on the road a season ago. The Bisons averaged 78.6 points per game while allowing opponents to score 67.7 last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

