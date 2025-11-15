Lewis leads Georgetown against Clemson after 20-point showing

Clemson Tigers (3-0) at Georgetown Hoyas (3-0) Washington; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -1.5; over/under is 143.5…

Clemson Tigers (3-0) at Georgetown Hoyas (3-0)

Washington; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -1.5; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: Georgetown plays Clemson after KJ Lewis scored 20 points in Georgetown’s 83-70 victory over the Binghamton Bearcats.

Georgetown finished 14-5 at home last season while going 18-16 overall. The Hoyas averaged 72.0 points per game while allowing opponents to score 69.6 last season.

Clemson went 9-3 on the road and 27-7 overall last season. The Tigers averaged 14.2 assists per game on 27.4 made field goals last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

