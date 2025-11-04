Lewis has 14 in Georgetown’s 87-70 win over Morgan State

KJ Lewis scored 14 points, grabbed five rebounds and had three steals and Georgetown beat Morgan State 87-70 in a season-opener on Monday.

WASHINGTON (AP) — KJ Lewis scored 14 points, grabbed five rebounds and had three steals and Georgetown beat Morgan State 87-70 in a season-opener on Monday.

Malik Mack shot 3 of 9 from the field, including 1 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 5 from the line to add 11 points. DeShawn Harris-Smith finished 4 of 7 from the field to finish with 10 points.

Rob Lawson led the Bears in scoring, finishing with 20 points and four assists. Alfred Worrell Jr. added 14 points for Morgan State.

Georgetown took the lead for good with 7:47 left in the first half.

The score was 42-34 at halftime, with Lewis racking up nine points. Georgetown extended its lead to 80-51 during the second half, fueled by a 9-0 scoring run.

Isaiah Abraham scored a team-high nine points in the second half as their team closed out the win.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

