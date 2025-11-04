Leo Beath scores 24 as UC San Diego beats La Verne 105-73 in season opener

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Leo Beath had 24 points in UC San Diego’s 105-73 victory over La Verne on Monday…

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Leo Beath had 24 points in UC San Diego’s 105-73 victory over La Verne on Monday night to begin the season.

Beath added six rebounds and three steals for the Tritons. Tom Beattie had 15 points and Alex Chaikin scored 13.

Jackson Gray finished with 12 points to lead the Leopards.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

