Lafayette visits Pittsburgh after Johnson’s 20-point game

Lafayette Leopards (3-3) at Pittsburgh Panthers (4-2) Pittsburgh; Tuesday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh hosts Lafayette after Mikayla Johnson…

Lafayette Leopards (3-3) at Pittsburgh Panthers (4-2)

Pittsburgh; Tuesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh hosts Lafayette after Mikayla Johnson scored 20 points in Pittsburgh’s 63-54 win against the Robert Morris Colonials.

The Panthers are 4-2 on their home court. Pittsburgh has a 1-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Leopards are 2-2 on the road. Lafayette ranks second in the Patriot with 24.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Teresa Kiewiet averaging 4.8.

Pittsburgh averages 65.8 points per game, 2.0 more points than the 63.8 Lafayette gives up. Lafayette has shot at a 38.3% rate from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points greater than the 37.0% shooting opponents of Pittsburgh have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Carla Viegas is shooting 43.2% from beyond the arc with 3.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, while averaging 10.4 points. Fatima Diakhate is shooting 66.7% and averaging 13.5 points.

Sauda Ntaconayigize averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Leopards, scoring 11.4 points while shooting 42.4% from beyond the arc. Haylie Adamski is averaging 11.5 points and 1.8 steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.