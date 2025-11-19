Live Radio
Kuhl’s 14 help Stetson down Howard 64-60

The Associated Press

November 19, 2025, 10:12 PM

DELAND, Fla. (AP) — Collin Kuhl scored 14 points as Stetson beat Howard 64-60 on Wednesday.

Kuhl added six rebounds for the Hatters (2-3). Jamie Phillips Jr. added 13 points while going 4 of 12 from the floor and 3 for 5 from the line while he also had eight rebounds. Jake Johnson had 11 points and finished 2 of 4 from 3-point range and 5 for 5 from the line.

The Bison (2-3) were led by Bryce Harris, who recorded 26 points and 12 rebounds. Alex Cotton added 11 points.

