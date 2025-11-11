Kennesaw State visits East Tennessee State after Berry’s 25-point outing

Kennesaw State Owls (1-1) at East Tennessee State Buccaneers (0-2) Johnson City, Tennessee; Wednesday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Kennesaw…

Kennesaw State Owls (1-1) at East Tennessee State Buccaneers (0-2)

Johnson City, Tennessee; Wednesday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kennesaw State takes on East Tennessee State after Keyarah Berry scored 25 points in Kennesaw State’s 69-68 loss to the Florida Atlantic Owls.

East Tennessee State went 17-13 overall last season while going 11-3 at home. The Buccaneers averaged 7.7 steals, 3.3 blocks and 13.3 turnovers per game last season.

Kennesaw State finished 13-18 overall a season ago while going 4-11 on the road. The Owls shot 39.1% from the field and 26.0% from 3-point range last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

