Kehoe’s 19 lead Navy past Presbyterian 76-55

CLINTON, S.C. (AP) — Aidan Kehoe scored 19 points and coach Jon Perry made his debut as Navy beat Presbyterian 76-55 on Monday.

Kehoe shot 9 of 11 from the field and 1 for 3 from the line for the Midshipmen. Jordan Pennick shot 4 for 8, including 3 for 5 from beyond the arc to add 13 points. Austin Benigni shot 3 of 12 from the field and 5 for 6 from the line to finish with 11 points.

Triston Wilson led the way for the Blue Hose with 13 points and three steals. Erik Taylor added seven points for Presbyterian. Iverson King finished with seven points.

