Karasinski’s 28 lead Bellarmine past Houston Christian 74-69

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Jack Karasinski scored 28 points as Bellarmine beat Houston Christian 74-69 on Tuesday.

Karasinski added five rebounds for the Knights (3-4). Brian Waddell scored 16 points while shooting 5 of 8 from the field and 5 for 6 from the line.

Kylin Green led the Huskies (3-2) in scoring, finishing with 24 points, six rebounds and two steals. Elijah Brooks added 17 points and six rebounds for Houston Christian. Ryan Bartley had 11 points.

