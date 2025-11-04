Je’Shawn Stevenson scores 18 to lead North Texas over D-II’s New Mexico Highlands 88-54 in opener

DENTON, Texas (AP) — Je’Shawn Stevenson had 18 points to lead North Texas to an 88-54 victory over Division II…

DENTON, Texas (AP) — Je’Shawn Stevenson had 18 points to lead North Texas to an 88-54 victory over Division II member New Mexico Highlands on Monday night in a season opener.

Stevenson also had three steals for the Mean Green. Josiah Shackleford had 16 points on 6-for-7 shooting and EJ Horton scored 12.

Dontae Walker led the way for the Cowboys with 14 points and two blocks. Nikk Williams added 11 points, nine rebounds, four assists and three steals. Latavious Morris scored 10.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

