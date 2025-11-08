Jayden Teat scores 19 to lead Sacramento State over Jessup University 86-76

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Jayden Teat’s 19 points helped Sacramento State defeat Jessup University 86-76 on Friday night. Teat shot…

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Jayden Teat’s 19 points helped Sacramento State defeat Jessup University 86-76 on Friday night.

Teat shot 7 for 13, including 5 for 9 from beyond the arc for the Hornets (2-0). Prophet Johnson scored 16 points and added 11 rebounds and five assists. Mikey Williams had 16 points and went 6 of 13 from the field (2 for 5 from 3-point range).

Varick Lewis led the Warriors in scoring, finishing with 19 points. Tom Parsons added 12 points, six rebounds and two steals. Cayden McDaniel also recorded eight points, six rebounds and three steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.