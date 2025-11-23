Jacksonville Dolphins and the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats play in Daytona Beach, Florida

Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (2-3) vs. Jacksonville Dolphins (2-3) Daytona Beach, Florida; Monday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Jacksonville plays Bethune-Cookman at…

Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (2-3) vs. Jacksonville Dolphins (2-3)

Daytona Beach, Florida; Monday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jacksonville plays Bethune-Cookman at Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Florida.

The Dolphins have a 2-3 record in non-conference games. Jacksonville is 1-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Wildcats have a 2-3 record in non-conference games. Bethune-Cookman gives up 84.0 points to opponents and has been outscored by 2.0 points per game.

Jacksonville is shooting 46.9% from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points higher than the 46.7% Bethune-Cookman allows to opponents. Bethune-Cookman scores 9.6 more points per game (82.0) than Jacksonville allows (72.4).

TOP PERFORMERS: Chris Arias is shooting 43.4% and averaging 13.0 points for the Dolphins. Hayden Wood is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers.

Jakobi Heady is averaging 16.3 points for the Wildcats. Arterio Morris is averaging 16.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.