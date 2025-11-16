Ike leads No. 19 Gonzaga against Southern Utah after 20-point performance

Southern Utah Thunderbirds (1-3) at Gonzaga Bulldogs (4-0) Spokane, Washington; Monday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 19 Gonzaga faces…

Southern Utah Thunderbirds (1-3) at Gonzaga Bulldogs (4-0)

Spokane, Washington; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 19 Gonzaga faces Southern Utah after Graham Ike scored 20 points in Gonzaga’s 77-65 win over the Arizona State Sun Devils.

Gonzaga finished 26-9 overall a season ago while going 12-2 at home. The Bulldogs gave up 69.9 points per game while committing 17.2 fouls last season.

Southern Utah went 12-19 overall last season while going 3-11 on the road. The Thunderbirds allowed opponents to score 73.7 points per game and shot 43.8% from the field last season.

