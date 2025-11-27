Idaho Vandals play the Sam Houston Bearkats

Sam Houston Bearkats (4-2) vs. Idaho Vandals (4-2) Boise, Idaho; Friday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Idaho takes on Sam…

Sam Houston Bearkats (4-2) vs. Idaho Vandals (4-2)

Boise, Idaho; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Idaho takes on Sam Houston in Boise, Idaho.

The Vandals have a 4-2 record in non-conference games. Idaho is 1-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Bearkats have a 4-2 record in non-conference games. Sam Houston is ninth in the CUSA allowing 74.5 points while holding opponents to 38.1% shooting.

Idaho makes 45.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 7.4 percentage points higher than Sam Houston has allowed to its opponents (38.1%). Sam Houston averages 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 fewer makes per game than Idaho gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jackson Rasmussen is scoring 16.2 points per game with 4.3 rebounds and 1.0 assist for the Vandals. Kolton Mitchell is averaging 12.8 points and 3.3 rebounds while shooting 31.3%.

Kashie Natt is averaging 11.3 points, 7.8 rebounds and 2.2 steals for the Bearkats. Justin Begg is averaging 10.7 points.

