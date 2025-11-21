Hughes scores 16, Evansville downs Oregon State 73-69

CHARLOTTE AMALIE, Virgin Islands (AP) — Joshua Hughes scored 16 points as Evansville beat Oregon State 73-69 on Friday. Hughes…

CHARLOTTE AMALIE, Virgin Islands (AP) — Joshua Hughes scored 16 points as Evansville beat Oregon State 73-69 on Friday.

Hughes added 12 rebounds for the Purple Aces (3-3). Bryce Quinet shot 4 for 9 and 7 of 8 from the free-throw line to add 15 points. Leif Moeller shot 4 of 8 from the field, including 2 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 6 from the line to finish with 14 points.

Noah Amenhauser led the Beavers (3-2) in scoring, finishing with 17 points. Josiah Lake added 16 points for Oregon State.

Evansville went into the half leading Oregon State 30-28. Evansville used a 20-3 second-half run erase a six-point deficit and take the lead at 52-41 with 10:27 remaining in the half before finishing off the victory. Hughes scored 11 second-half points.

