Holy Cross Crusaders face the Hampton Pirates

Hampton Pirates (2-2) vs. Holy Cross Crusaders (0-3)

Providence, Rhode Island; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Holy Cross will take on Hampton at Paul Bailey Pizzitola Sports Center in Providence, Rhode Island.

Holy Cross finished 13-19 overall with an 8-5 record in non-conference play during the 2024-25 season. The Crusaders shot 45.6% from the field and 38.7% from 3-point range last season.

Hampton went 17-16 overall with a 9-5 record against non-conference opponents in the 2024-25 season. The Pirates averaged 14.8 points off of turnovers, 12.8 second-chance points and 34.6 bench points last season.

