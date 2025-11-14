Hofstra defeats Bucknell 83-77

LEWISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Preston Edmead scored 23 points as Hofstra beat Bucknell 83-77 on Friday. Edmead also had five…

LEWISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Preston Edmead scored 23 points as Hofstra beat Bucknell 83-77 on Friday.

Edmead also had five assists for the Pride (2-2). Cruz Davis scored 18 points while shooting 7 for 15 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and dishing out five assists. James Patterson shot 5 for 10 (1 for 4 from 3-point range) and 6 of 8 from the free-throw line to finish with 17 points, while adding seven rebounds.

The Bison (2-2) were led by Amon Dorries, who recorded 15 points and seven rebounds. Ruot Bijiek added 15 points, six rebounds and two steals for Bucknell. Jayden Williams had 15 points, four assists and two steals.

Davis scored 14 points in the first half and Hofstra went into the break trailing 41-34. Edmead scored 18 points down the stretch in the second half to help lead Hofstra to a six-point victory.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

