Hernandez and UC Irvine host Colgate

Colgate Raiders (4-2) at UC Irvine Anteaters (5-2)

Irvine, California; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UC Irvine plays Colgate after Hunter Hernandez scored 20 points in UC Irvine’s 58-52 win against the Wichita State Shockers.

The Anteaters are 3-0 on their home court. UC Irvine is 5-0 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 14.1 turnovers per game.

The Raiders are 2-1 on the road. Colgate averages 15.3 turnovers per game and is 1-0 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

UC Irvine averages 66.9 points per game, 3.6 more points than the 63.3 Colgate allows. Colgate has shot at a 39.3% rate from the field this season, 3.4 percentage points higher than the 35.9% shooting opponents of UC Irvine have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jada Wynn is shooting 32.4% and averaging 13.9 points for the Anteaters. Lauryn Madsen is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers.

Ella Meabon is averaging 16.3 points for the Raiders. Tatiana Matthews is averaging 9.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

