Haugh leads No. 3 Florida against North Florida after 27-point outing

North Florida Ospreys at Florida Gators

Gainesville, Florida; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gators -37.5; over/under is 168.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 3 Florida hosts North Florida after Thomas Haugh scored 27 points in Florida’s 93-87 loss to the Arizona Wildcats.

Florida went 15-1 at home last season while going 36-4 overall. The Gators averaged 84.8 points per game while shooting 47.1% from the field and 35.6% from deep last season.

North Florida went 15-17 overall last season while going 7-10 on the road. The Ospreys averaged 6.3 steals, 3.3 blocks and 10.9 turnovers per game last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

