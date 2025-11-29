Harvard faces Bryant, seeks to halt 3-game skid

Bryant Bulldogs (2-5) at Harvard Crimson (4-4) Boston; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Crimson -8.5; over/under is 140.5…

Bryant Bulldogs (2-5) at Harvard Crimson (4-4)

Boston; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Crimson -8.5; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: Harvard aims to stop its three-game slide when the Crimson take on Bryant.

The Crimson are 2-1 in home games. Harvard has a 1-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Bulldogs are 0-5 on the road. Bryant ranks eighth in the America East with 7.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Lennart Weber averaging 1.2.

Harvard makes 47.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.3 percentage points higher than Bryant has allowed to its opponents (42.2%). Bryant’s 37.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 7.3 percentage points lower than Harvard has given up to its opponents (44.6%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Tey Barbour averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Crimson, scoring 12.4 points while shooting 44.4% from beyond the arc. Chandler Pigge is shooting 46.2% and averaging 14.6 points.

Timofei Rudovskii is averaging 12.3 points for the Bulldogs. Quincy Allen is averaging 10.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.