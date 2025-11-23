Harakow scores 18 off the bench, Wyoming beats Norfolk State 75-67

LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP) — Adam Harakow scored 18 points off of the bench to help lead Wyoming past Norfolk State…

LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP) — Adam Harakow scored 18 points off of the bench to help lead Wyoming past Norfolk State 75-67 on Sunday.

Harakow added five rebounds for the Cowboys (5-1). Leland Walker scored 15 points while shooting 3 for 6 (0 for 3 from 3-point range) and 9 of 9 from the free-throw line and added seven rebounds. Damarion Dennis shot 4 for 10 (3 for 8 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 15 points.

Anthony McComb III led the Spartans (3-4) in scoring, finishing with 19 points and six rebounds. Norfolk State also got 19 points and two steals from Elijah Jamison. Dian Wright-Forde also had 13 points and two steals.

Wyoming took the lead for good with 17:01 to go in the first half. The score was 39-23 at halftime, with Harakow racking up eight points. Wyoming used a 15-2 run in the second half to build a 24-point lead at 47-23 with 16:28 left in the half before finishing off the win.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.