Grant-Foster and Ike lead No. 12 Gonzaga to 95-85 win over No. 8 Alabama

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Tyon Grant-Foster and Graham Ike each scored 21 points to lead No. 12 Gonzaga to a 95-85 victory over No. 8 Alabama in the Players Era tournament on Monday night, the Bulldogs’ second win over a ranked team.

Gonzaga (6-0) defeated then-No. 23 Creighton 90-63 on Nov. 11. Alabama (3-2) has played four ranked teams, going 2-2.

Ike, who was limping in the second half, also had 11 rebounds. Braden Huff scored 18 points, one of five Bulldogs in double figures.

Alabama sophomore Labaron Philon Jr. scored a career-high 29 points, eclipsing the 25 he had against then-No. 5 St. John’s on Nov. 8. But Philon’s layup with 9:51 left was the last time he scored. Three other Crimson Tide players also reached double figures.

The Tide are without guard Latrell Wrightsell Jr. for the tournament because of a leg injury, TNT reported before the game. Wrightsell, who averages 9.3 points, ruptured his Achilles tendon in this event last year, ending his season. This injury isn’t serious, the broadcast said.

The game was close most of the night, with the Zags up just a point with less than five minutes left. Gonzaga then ran off an 11-point run to take an 86-74 lead with 2:47 left.

Alabama didn’t have many answers for Gonzaga’s inside game. The Bulldogs outrebounded the Tide 48-36, including 20-13 on the offensive end. That led to a 25-10 advantage in second-chance points. The Zags also outscored Alabama 52-42 in the lane.

Gonzaga: Face Maryland on Tuesday.

Alabama: Play UNLV on Tuesday.

