Grand Canyon takes on SMU, aims to halt 4-game slide

SMU Mustangs (1-2) at Grand Canyon Antelopes (0-4) Phoenix; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Grand Canyon aims to stop…

SMU Mustangs (1-2) at Grand Canyon Antelopes (0-4)

Phoenix; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Grand Canyon aims to stop its four-game losing streak when the Antelopes play SMU.

Grand Canyon went 32-3 overall a season ago while going 19-0 at home. The Antelopes allowed opponents to score 57.2 points per game and shoot 39.3% from the field last season.

SMU went 10-20 overall a season ago while going 2-10 on the road. The Mustangs gave up 68.7 points per game while committing 16.8 fouls last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.