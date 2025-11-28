Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets and the DePaul Blue Demons play in Niceville, Florida

DePaul Blue Demons (4-2) vs. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (5-1) Niceville, Florida; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue…

DePaul Blue Demons (4-2) vs. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (5-1)

Niceville, Florida; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Demons -1.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia Tech takes on DePaul at Raider Arena in Niceville, Florida.

The Yellow Jackets have a 5-1 record in non-conference play. Georgia Tech has a 1-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Blue Demons are 4-2 in non-conference play. DePaul ranks sixth in the Big East with 10.3 offensive rebounds per game led by N.J. Benson averaging 2.3.

Georgia Tech scores 72.8 points per game, 4.5 more points than the 68.3 DePaul gives up. DePaul averages 17.2 more points per game (80.7) than Georgia Tech gives up (63.5).

TOP PERFORMERS: Kowacie Reeves is scoring 13.5 points per game with 3.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists for the Yellow Jackets. Mouhamed Sylla is averaging 12.0 points and 11.0 rebounds while shooting 56.6%.

CJ Gunn is scoring 15.8 points per game and averaging 3.5 rebounds for the Blue Demons. Layden Blocker is averaging 12.0 points.

