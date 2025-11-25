Georgia State take on Samford in non-conference play

Samford Bulldogs (3-4) at Georgia State Panthers (3-3) Atlanta; Tuesday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Briana Rivera and Samford visit…

Samford Bulldogs (3-4) at Georgia State Panthers (3-3)

Atlanta; Tuesday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Briana Rivera and Samford visit Crystal Henderson and Georgia State in out-of-conference play.

The Panthers are 2-0 on their home court. Georgia State is ninth in the Sun Belt with 21.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Morgan Robinson-Nwagwu averaging 6.3.

The Bulldogs are 1-3 on the road. Samford gives up 66.1 points to opponents and has been outscored by 6.5 points per game.

Georgia State averages 7.7 made 3-pointers per game, 1.0 more made shot than the 6.7 per game Samford gives up. Samford averages 9.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.2 more made shots on average than the 5.7 per game Georgia State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kaleigh Addie averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, scoring 14.8 points while shooting 37.5% from beyond the arc. Henderson is shooting 46.1% and averaging 18.7 points.

Rivera is averaging 13.7 points for the Bulldogs. Kaylee Yarbrough is averaging 9.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

