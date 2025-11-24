Georgia State Panthers and the Samford Bulldogs meet in Cancun, Mexico

Samford Bulldogs (3-4) vs. Georgia State Panthers (1-5) Cancun, Mexico; Tuesday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Georgia State faces Samford…

Samford Bulldogs (3-4) vs. Georgia State Panthers (1-5)

Cancun, Mexico; Tuesday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia State faces Samford in Cancun, Mexico.

The Panthers have a 1-5 record in non-conference games. Georgia State is 1-1 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 13.3 turnovers per game.

The Bulldogs are 3-4 in non-conference play. Samford is 1-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Georgia State is shooting 36.3% from the field this season, 13.0 percentage points lower than the 49.3% Samford allows to opponents. Samford averages 77.1 points per game, 3.1 more than the 74.0 Georgia State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joah Chappelle is shooting 50.0% and averaging 10.0 points for the Panthers. Micah Tucker is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers.

Jadin Booth is shooting 39.0% and averaging 21.1 points for the Bulldogs. Dylan Faulkner is averaging 13.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

