George Washington plays Old Dominion after Dinkins’ 23-point game

Old Dominion Monarchs (2-1) at George Washington Revolutionaries (3-0)

Washington; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: George Washington takes on Old Dominion after Tre Dinkins scored 23 points in George Washington’s 107-67 victory against the American Eagles.

George Washington went 21-13 overall with a 13-4 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Revolutionaries gave up 68.4 points per game while committing 15.2 fouls last season.

Old Dominion went 15-20 overall with a 5-7 record on the road last season. The Monarchs averaged 67.9 points per game last season, 27.3 in the paint, 11.2 off of turnovers and 8.5 on fast breaks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

