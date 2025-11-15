George Washington defeats Old Dominion 96-73

WASHINGTON (AP) — Rafael Castro’s 20 points helped George Washington defeat Old Dominion 96-73 on Saturday. Castro added nine rebounds…

WASHINGTON (AP) — Rafael Castro’s 20 points helped George Washington defeat Old Dominion 96-73 on Saturday.

Castro added nine rebounds and three steals for the Revolutionaries (4-0). Garrett Johnson and Jean Aranguren had 17 points each.

Robert Davis Jr. and Ketron Shaw led the way for the Monarchs (2-2) with 14 points.

George Washington took the lead with 48 seconds left in the first half and did not trail again. Aranguren led the team in scoring with 12 points in the first half to help put them up 44-41 at the break. George Washington pulled away with a 16-3 run in the second half to extend an eight-point lead to 21 points. The Revolutionaries outscored Old Dominion by 20 points in the final half, as Bubu Benjamin led the way with a team-high 11 second-half points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.