George Mason knocks off Division-II Catawba 86-62

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — Jahari Long had 25 points in George Mason’s 86-62 win over Division-II Catawba on Tuesday night.

Long shot 4 of 7 from the field and 16 for 17 from the free-throw line for the Patriots (3-0). Kory Mincy scored 19 points while going 6 of 8 and 5 of 5 from the free-throw line and added five rebounds. Stas Sivka had 11 points and finished 2 of 3 from 3-point range and 5 for 5 from the line.

The Indians were led by Jordan Simpson, who recorded 10 points and three steals. Catawba also got nine points from Nick Walker. Ibra Athie also had eight points.

George Mason took the lead with 3:52 remaining in the first half and did not trail again. Long led his team in scoring with 18 points in the first half to help put them up 38-31 at the break. George Mason pulled away with a 14-2 run in the second half to extend a two-point lead to 14 points. They outscored Catawba by 17 points in the final half, as Sivka led the way with a team-high 11 second-half points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

