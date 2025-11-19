Garcia puts up 24 as East Texas A&M defeats Dallas Christian 115-44

COMMERCE, Texas (AP) — Damian Garcia’s 24 points helped East Texas A&M defeat Dallas Christian 115-44 on Wednesday. Garcia also…

COMMERCE, Texas (AP) — Damian Garcia’s 24 points helped East Texas A&M defeat Dallas Christian 115-44 on Wednesday.

Garcia also contributed seven rebounds for the Lions (2-3). Ronnie Harrison Jr. shot 9 of 11 from the field, including 3 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 2 for 4 from the line to add 23 points. Vinny Sigona had 17 points and finished 5 of 10 from 3-point range.

Carlas Canady led the way for the Crusaders with 12 points. Dylan Gonzalez added 10 points.

