Flemings leads No. 1 Houston against Oakland after 20-point game

Oakland Golden Grizzlies (0-2) at Houston Cougars (2-0)

Houston; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 1 Houston plays Oakland after Kingston Flemings scored 20 points in Houston’s 65-48 victory against the Towson Tigers.

Houston went 35-5 overall a season ago while going 16-1 at home. The Cougars gave up 58.7 points per game while committing 16.4 fouls last season.

Oakland went 16-18 overall last season while going 6-11 on the road. The Golden Grizzlies averaged 12.1 points off of turnovers, 12.0 second-chance points and 6.1 bench points last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

