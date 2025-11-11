Evansville Purple Aces take on the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders in non-conference action

Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (2-0) at Evansville Purple Aces (2-1) Evansville, Indiana; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Evansville takes…

Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (2-0) at Evansville Purple Aces (2-1)

Evansville, Indiana; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Evansville takes on Middle Tennessee in non-conference play.

Evansville went 7-9 at home a season ago while going 11-21 overall. The Purple Aces gave up 70.7 points per game while committing 16.8 fouls last season.

Middle Tennessee finished 22-12 overall with an 8-5 record on the road last season. The Blue Raiders averaged 76.7 points per game while shooting 45.4% from the field and 31.6% from behind the arc last season.

