Evansville Purple Aces take on the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders in non-conference action

The Associated Press

November 11, 2025, 4:42 AM

Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (2-0) at Evansville Purple Aces (2-1)

Evansville, Indiana; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Evansville takes on Middle Tennessee in non-conference play.

Evansville went 7-9 at home a season ago while going 11-21 overall. The Purple Aces gave up 70.7 points per game while committing 16.8 fouls last season.

Middle Tennessee finished 22-12 overall with an 8-5 record on the road last season. The Blue Raiders averaged 76.7 points per game while shooting 45.4% from the field and 31.6% from behind the arc last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

