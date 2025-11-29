Eastern Kentucky plays Wofford after Buttry’s 20-point game

Wofford Terriers (4-3) at Eastern Kentucky Colonels (1-5) Richmond, Kentucky; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Colonels -1.5; over/under…

Wofford Terriers (4-3) at Eastern Kentucky Colonels (1-5)

Richmond, Kentucky; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Colonels -1.5; over/under is 158.5

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Kentucky faces Wofford after Turner Buttry scored 20 points in Eastern Kentucky’s 82-71 loss to the Northern Kentucky Norse.

The Colonels have gone 0-2 in home games. Eastern Kentucky allows 84.8 points to opponents and has been outscored by 2.3 points per game.

The Terriers are 1-3 in road games. Wofford is 1-3 against opponents with a winning record.

Eastern Kentucky scores 82.5 points per game, 3.5 more points than the 79.0 Wofford gives up. Wofford averages 8.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 fewer makes per game than Eastern Kentucky gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Juan Cranford Jr. is shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Colonels, while averaging 11.5 points. Montavious Myrick is shooting 57.1% and averaging 13.0 points.

Kahmare Holmes is averaging 17.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.3 steals for the Terriers. Nils Machowski is averaging 12.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

