Eastern Illinois Panthers and the East Tennessee State Buccaneers square off in Louisville, Kentucky

East Tennessee State Buccaneers (2-6) vs. Eastern Illinois Panthers (1-6)

Louisville, Kentucky; Sunday, 11:30 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: East Tennessee State and Eastern Illinois square off in Louisville, Kentucky.

The Panthers are 1-6 in non-conference play. Eastern Illinois gives up 81.4 points and has been outscored by 22.3 points per game.

The Buccaneers have a 2-6 record against non-conference oppponents. East Tennessee State gives up 64.4 points to opponents and has been outscored by 8.6 points per game.

Eastern Illinois scores 59.1 points per game, 5.3 fewer points than the 64.4 East Tennessee State gives up. East Tennessee State’s 32.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 12.7 percentage points lower than Eastern Illinois has given up to its opponents (45.3%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Ava Stoller is scoring 13.6 points per game and averaging 2.7 rebounds for the Panthers. Nyah Hardy is averaging 6.0 points and 2.0 rebounds while shooting 28.0%.

Anala Nelson is scoring 9.9 points per game and averaging 3.9 rebounds for the Buccaneers. Carmen Richardson is averaging 7.4 points.

