East Tennessee State visits North Alabama after Williams’ 28-point game

East Tennessee State Buccaneers (2-1) at North Alabama Lions (2-1)

Florence, Alabama; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Alabama takes on East Tennessee State after Corneilous Williams scored 28 points in North Alabama’s 87-83 overtime win against the Northwestern State Demons.

North Alabama went 24-11 overall with a 16-1 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Lions allowed opponents to score 70.6 points per game and shoot 43.0% from the field last season.

East Tennessee State finished 19-13 overall with a 6-9 record on the road last season. The Buccaneers averaged 71.9 points per game while shooting 43.3% from the field and 34.7% from 3-point range last season.

