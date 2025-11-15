Duquesne visits Villanova after Askew’s 27-point game

Duquesne Dukes (3-0) at Villanova Wildcats (2-1) Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -10.5; over/under…

Duquesne Dukes (3-0) at Villanova Wildcats (2-1)

Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -10.5; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: Villanova hosts Duquesne after Devin Askew scored 27 points in Villanova’s 94-60 victory against the Sacred Heart Pioneers.

Villanova finished 21-15 overall a season ago while going 14-3 at home. The Wildcats gave up 68.2 points per game while committing 15.8 fouls last season.

Duquesne finished 8-10 in A-10 play and 2-8 on the road last season. The Dukes averaged 69.1 points per game last season, 11.1 from the free-throw line and 25.2 from 3-point range.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.