Drake Bulldogs play the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (5-2) vs. Drake Bulldogs (4-3)

Niceville, Florida; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia Tech and Drake square off in Niceville, Florida.

The Bulldogs are 4-3 in non-conference play. Drake is sixth in the MVC scoring 76.4 points while shooting 43.9% from the field.

The Yellow Jackets are 5-2 in non-conference play. Georgia Tech scores 71.1 points while outscoring opponents by 6.0 points per game.

Drake makes 43.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 7.4 percentage points higher than Georgia Tech has allowed to its opponents (36.5%). Georgia Tech averages 7.0 more points per game (71.1) than Drake gives up (64.1).

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalen Quinn is shooting 43.7% and averaging 15.6 points for the Bulldogs. Braden Appelhans is averaging 9.1 points.

Kowacie Reeves averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Yellow Jackets, scoring 12.4 points while shooting 35.0% from beyond the arc. Mouhamed Sylla is averaging 11.7 points, 10.4 rebounds and 1.7 blocks.

