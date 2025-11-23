Douglas leads James Madison against Florida International after 22-point performance

James Madison Dukes (3-3) at Florida International Panthers (2-2) Miami; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: James Madison visits Florida…

James Madison Dukes (3-3) at Florida International Panthers (2-2)

Miami; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: James Madison visits Florida International after Bradley Douglas scored 22 points in James Madison’s 81-75 victory over the Towson Tigers.

Florida International finished 10-23 overall with a 7-8 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Panthers gave up 72.1 points per game while committing 17.1 fouls last season.

The Dukes are 0-3 on the road. James Madison ranks third in the Sun Belt shooting 36.8% from 3-point range.

